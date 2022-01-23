CHEAT SHEET
Stowaway Survives 11-Hour Flight from South Africa to Amsterdam
An apparent stowaway survived a death-defying 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam while hiding in the wheel well in the front of a cargo jet. Authorities discovered the man, whose age and nationality have not been reported, on Sunday morning when the flight touched down. It is unclear if he was conscious or not after the high-altitude adventure, but authorities say he is doing well “considering the circumstances.” He was taken to a local hospital to be treated. “Our first concern of course was for his health,” a Dutch military police spokeswoman said. “This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height— very, very unusual.”