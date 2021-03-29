Stranded Cargo Ship Finally Freed in the Suez Canal: Report

CHEAT SHEET
The giant cargo ship Ever Given has finally been unstuck from where it ran aground in the Suez Canal, snagging traffic for nearly a week, Bloomberg reports, citing the maritime services provider Inchcape. More than 450 ships are reportedly clogging the vital canal, waiting to enter, or en route, and it is not clear when the newly refloated Ever Given will clear the area and open the canal back up to traffic. According to Bloomberg, salvage teams were able to finally free the 400-meter-long ship by removing 27,000 cubic meters of sand.