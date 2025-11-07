Cheat Sheet
Strange Illness After Mystery Package Arrives at Joint Base Andrews

WHITE LINES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:28AM EST 
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews on September 22, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Marine One carrying U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews on September 22, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Several military personnel have been hospitalized after a “suspicious package” containing white powder was delivered to a military base in Maryland, prompting an evacuation. Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C., initiated a full-scale emergency response after a number of employees were exposed to the mysterious powder in the Air National Guard Readiness Center while opening an envelope, which was delivered alongside several pieces of political propaganda that are being investigated by authorities. A HAZMAT team dispatched to the scene departed the area on Thursday evening, after confirming there were no immediate threats, and has since turned the incident over to the Office of Special Investigations. The individuals exposed to the powder have since been taken to the on-site Malcolm Grove Medical Center for further evaluation. The extent of their illnesses is currently unknown. Joint Base Andrews is a high-profile military hub regularly used for travel by the president, vice president, and top-ranking Cabinet officials, and is known for housing Air Force One. Donald Trump last visited the base Wednesday, just a day before the incident took place.

Iconic Weather Forecaster Is Going Out of Business
SUN FINALLY SETS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:11AM EST 
Ray Geiger; He holds 1965 almanac.; Publishers of the Farmers' Almanac
Phil Slattery/Denver Post via Getty Images

The Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has announced that 2026 will be its final edition after 208 years of production. The periodical has been published since 1818 and has become an artifact of Americana beloved by gardeners, astronomers, farmers, and generations in need of a weather forecast. Its online edition will also close for good in December. Publisher Geiger of Lewiston cited challenges to traditional formats in a “chaotic media environment.” Editor Sandi Duncan said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future.” The almanac said it had 2.1 million readers in 2017 and claimed its readership had been growing. It built an affectionate following through its unique blend of forecasts, wisdom, and wit. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature,” she added in comments on its website.

House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House
SHOCK DEATH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:18AM EST 
House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House
House Cleaner Shot Dead After Turning Up at Wrong House X/WRTV

A 32-year-old mother-of-four was shot to death on Wednesday after she and her husband mistakenly approached the wrong house for a cleaning job, authorities have heard. María Florinda Ríos Pérez de Velásquez, 32, was working as a house cleaner after emigrating to the U.S. from Guatemala four years ago in search of a better life, her brother Rudy Ríos Pérez told reporters. But what was supposed to be a routine cleaning job in Whitestown, Indiana, turned ugly when she mistakenly tried to enter a house they were not assigned to clean just before sunrise, prompting a 911 call from the home’s owners. But in the five minutes between the call being made and officers arriving on the scene, one of the occupants fired a single gunshot through their front door, striking Ríos Pérez de Velásquez in the head and killing her instantly. She was pronounced dead at the scene. County Prosecutor Kent T Eastwood says his office is reviewing the case to see if criminal charges are warranted, noting Indiana’s strict self-defense laws. “Each fact scenario is different, but it is a troubling trend in our communities across the nation,” said Eastwood. “I think everyone can agree this person should not be dead.” The victims’ children range from 11 months to 17 years, with her youngest set to turn one this month, her brother confirmed.

Tucker Carlson Makes Sick Suicide Joke About Liz Cheney
GREAT JOKE BUDDY!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:00AM EST 
Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21,
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has gone off-piste with an unsavory joke about suicide. The 56-year-old commentator was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show when the conversation turned to Dick Cheney’s death earlier in the week, and his daughter Liz. The former vice president died aged 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. “He raised a really repulsive daughter,” Carlson said of Cheney. “Just on the downside, I’ve got a bunch of daughters that are just fine people, and I’m more proud of them than of anything in my life. And, if I had a daughter, you know, like Liz Cheney, I don’t believe in suicide, but I would consider it.” “Oh wow,” Kelly said before breaking into an awkward laugh. Earlier, Carlson said that he had known Cheney “well,” and that “I just don’t really criticize people when they die.” The former Fox News host’s comments came during an interview that saw him tell fellow MAGA acolyte Kelly to “buzz off.” She pressed Carlson on interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."

NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge
EXTRADITED HOME
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 7:04AM EST 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a celebrity boxing match in Miami in May, ESPN reports. Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida. The charges stem from an incident on May 16, in which Brown is alleged to have grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots at a man who was attacking him, grazing him in the neck. Brown said of the event, which was captured on social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.” A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on June 11, a month after the incident. Brown, a wide receiver, spent 12 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fugitive Discovered After Decade on the Lam Posing as College Student
EXTRA CURRICULAR PROCLIVITIES
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:36AM EST 
Alleged sex offender
CBS6 Albany

A “very good” college student has been arrested after allegedly creating a new identity and going on the run for 13 years, wanted for offenses relating to child pornography. Authorities say Justin Phillips, an engineering science student at the State University of New York, is an alias for wanted sex offender Anthony Michael Lennon. In July, Lennon was added to Oklahoma’s “Ten Most Wanted List.” He is accused of faking his own gory abduction from a hotel in the state in 2012. The 44-year-old was charged 13 years ago with possession of child pornography, NBC Bay Area reports. He had previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges after a friend found 50 gigabytes of illegal material on his computer. “It’s an unbelievable situation,” Rashid Aidun, an associate professor in the school of engineering technology, said. “Everyone is in shock.” He added that he had been a “very good” student and had ambitions of attending MIT after completing his four-semester transfer program. Johnny L. Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma, said tips had led investigators from Nevada to Tennessee, and eventually to Canton, NY, near the Canadian border. “This was one more of those leads that obviously turned out successful for us,” he said. Lennon is due to appear in court on November 19.

The Mystery Video Nancy Pelosi Filmed But Didn’t Release
KEEP ’EM GUESSING
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 4:34AM EST 
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaks during a campaign event in support of Proposition 50 in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, speaks during a campaign event in support of Proposition 50 in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/San Francisco Chronicle via Gett

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi filmed a secret decoy video to throw people off the scent of her imminent retirement plans. Pelosi, 85, released a six-minute video message on Thursday revealing she would not be seeking re-election to Congress at the end of her 20th term in January 2027. Pelosi had filmed two different videos, including one where she announced she was going to run for re-election, in order for the news of her retirement to remain within her inner sanctum. The decision to step down was so top secret that Politico reports some of Pelosi’s closest political allies did not know about her plans until the night before, and others were not informed until five minutes before she posted her retirement video. The publication quotes an adviser who said even some of her family members were not aware of her decision until hours before it was announced to the public. “She was going to make an announcement on her own terms, her own turf,” a Pelosi adviser said. “We kept a very small circle.” Pelosi also updated some key power brokers the evening before releasing her video, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. “We have made history, we have made progress,” Pelosi said in her video message. “We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.” Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and made history in 2007 when she became the first woman to serve as House speaker. One person not happy for her was President Donald Trump, who told Fox News on Thursday Pelosi was “evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country.”

Mark Zuckerberg Caught Running Illegal School by Neighbors
SCHOOL’S OUT
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 11.07.25 4:02AM EST 
Published 11.06.25 8:30PM EST 
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends a dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump with tech leaders for a dinner in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 4, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A new WIRED report reveals that neighbors of Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, formerly Facebook, were forced mount a campaign after Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan began running a school out of the family compound in Crescent Park, Palo Alto. Documents obtained by WIRED reveal that the school began operating around 2021 and may have had as many as 30 enrolled students, despite not receiving the necessary permits until 2022. Neighbors, who also complained about noisy construction work, the intrusive presence of private security and the vast number of employees causing traffic and occupying street parking spots, eventually became exasperated with the lack of action on behalf of the city, suspecting that the Zuckerbergs were being given preferential treatment. One email sent to Palo Alto’s Planning and Development Service Department read, “We find it quite remarkable that you are working so hard to meet the needs of a single billionaire family while keeping the rest of the neighborhood in the dark.” The school, a Montessori school known as the ‘Bicken Ben School,‘ was eventually ordered to shut down by June 30. A spokesperson for the Zuckerberg family told Wired that the school had not closed, but had simply relocated. Palo Alto spokesperson Meghan Horrigan-Taylor told Wired that claims the Zuckerbergs received “special treatment” are not accurate. The city “enforces zoning, building, and life safety rules consistently, without regard to who owns a property,” Horrigan-Taylor added.

‘Shirley Valentine’ Actress Dies at 85 After Health Battle
SHE DID IT ALL
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.06.25 4:38PM EST 
Pauline Collins attends the World Premiere of 'The Time Of Their Lives' at the Curzon Mayfai.
Karwai Tang/WireImage

British actress Pauline Collins, who won a slew of awards for playing housewife Shirley Valentine, has died at the age of 85. In 1988, Collins starred in the one-woman play Shirley Valentine, about a middle-aged woman who develops a new lease on life when she takes a trip to Greece, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress. A year later, she took the play to Broadway where she also won a Tony Award and reprised the role in the film adaptation that same year which earned her a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination, however she lost the Oscar to Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy. The Doctor Who actress lived in Hampstead, London, with husband John Alderton, whom she married in 1969. The couple had three children, Nicholas, Kate, and Richard. Collins had an older daughter, Louise, with actor Tony Rohr. The couple gave Louise up for adoption in 1965 but later reconnected with her when she was 21. Collins wrote an autobiography, Letter to Louise, sharing her relationship with her long-estranged daughter. She also starred in other movies including City of Joy, Paradise Road and Albert Nobbs. Collins’ family shared that the actress died after suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years. “She will always be remembered as the iconic, strong-willed, vivacious, and wise Shirley Valentine—a role that she made all her own,” her family said in their statement to the PA news agency.

Elon Musk’s Whopping $1 Trillion Pay Package Approved
RICHER THAN CROESUS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.06.25 10:03PM EST 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Musk, who stormed into US politics as President Trump's chainsaw-brandishing sidekick, announced on May 28 that he is leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with the President over Trump's signature spending bill. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla shareholders voted on Thursday to approve a $1 trillion pay package for CEO Elon Musk that could see the billionaire, already the richest man in the world, become the world’s first trillionaire. More than 75% of shares voted in favor of the package, which comes in the form of a stock grant that will give him an additional 423.7 million Tesla shares over the next decade, as Musk does not take a salary. If Tesla reaches the $8.5 trillion market cap required for the payout to take place, those shares, which will be distributed in 12 equal blocks, would be worth $1 trillion. For the company to achieve that goal, its shares need to increase 466% from the current stock price. After the vote results were announced, Musk thanked shareholders and the Tesla board and said, “I super appreciate it.” Musk is currently worth some $461 billion, thanks in large part to his Tesla shares, making him more than $150 billion richer than the world’s second richest man, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

