CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Strange Pink Glow in Sky Turns Out to Be Caused by Monster Weed Farm
PURPLE HAZE
Read it at The Guardian
Turns out that residents in the Australian city of Mildura didn’t need to panic when a mysterious pink glow appeared in the sky on Wednesday night—the feared alien invasion was really just light coming from a huge medical cannabis farm where staff forgot to close the blinds. The sinister hue of the celestial phenomenon was attributed to special lamps used in weed cultivation. “Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth,” Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at Cann Group, told The Guardian. “A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow.”