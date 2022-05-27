Netflix Adds Content Warning to ‘Stranger Things’ Premiere After Uvalde Shooting
WATCHING IN CONTEXT
With the U.S. reeling over the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Netflix has added a last-minute content warning to the Season 4 premiere of its hugely popular show Stranger Things. The disclaimer will only be shown to viewers in the U.S. and warns that the opening scene, which was filmed a year ago, includes “graphic violence involving children.” A Netflix spokesperson said the streaming service “decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy.” Critics have described the new season of Stranger Things, which will air in two parts, as darker and scarier than previous installments. Netflix is not the first company to edit its programming in the wake of the recent massacre—on Tuesday, CBS pulled the season finale of FBI because the content centered around a school shooting.