‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Halts Production Over Writers’ Strike
FRIENDS DON’T SCAB
Production on the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been paused in solidarity with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the show’s creators said on Saturday. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer said in a Twitter statement. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then—over and out. #wgastrong.” Sources at Netflix later confirmed that production would be delayed to The Hollywood Reporter, but declined to elaborate on the record or give a new start date. Stranger Things is just one of several shows affected by the labor action, with most late-night talk shows suspending production for its duration, and Saturday Night Live axing the planned final two episodes of its 48th season.