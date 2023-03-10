‘Stranger Things’ Star Says Film Producer Propositioned Her for Sex
‘I CRIED’
Grace Van Dien, the actor known for her role as Chrissy on the fourth season of Stranger Things, said this week that she plans to be more selective about her projects after a movie producer allegedly made unwanted sexual advances towards her on set. In a Twitch stream on Tuesday, Van Dien said that she’d turned down four film roles in the past three weeks, and acknowledged that some of her fans were “upset” that she seemed to be focusing more on streaming. “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to—like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” she said. “So, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t—and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them.” Van Dien has more than 289,000 followers on Twitch. She tweeted later on Thursday, “as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i’m waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. it’s nice to feel calm.”