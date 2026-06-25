‘Stranger Things’ Star Cornered on Whether Character Is Really Dead

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Top 10 Right Now
1
Top Trump Doctor’s Shocking Reaction to Girl’s Horror Burns Revealed
POOR GIRL
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 06.25.26 11:03AM EDT 
A photo illo illustration of then-senior medical officer of operations, Dr. Alexander Eastman before a House Homeland Security Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., in 2020 for PunchUp.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/C-SPAN

CONTENT WARNING: This story features a graphic image of a burn suffered by a child taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A shocking photo of a badly burned 15-year-old migrant girl mistreated in detention has raised further concerns over the Trump administration’s decision to employ a senior doctor on a taxpayer-funded salary of $324,000 despite his involvement in a drugs, alcohol, gun, and sex scandal. Dr. Alex Eastman, 51, is a senior DHS medical official and the former acting chief medical officer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he oversaw medical care for migrants in federal custody. He is paid 30 percent more than DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 48. The image, obtained exclusively by our sister Substack, PunchUp as part of its rolling investigation into Eastman’s conduct at DHS, shows raw, mottled tissue across the inside of the teenager’s upper thigh. The wounds were so severe that she needed skin grafts at a specialist burns unit.

A photo of the burned thigh suffered by a 15-year-old migrant girl, obtained by PunchUp, which Eastman was accused of downplaying.
A photo of the burned thigh suffered by a 15-year-old migrant girl, obtained by PunchUp, which Eastman was accused of downplaying. PunchUp

Eastman didn’t examine her himself but oversaw the contractor who did. The girl was taken into CBP custody in Tucson Sector, Arizona, in September 2023, where staff from contractor Loyal Source Government Services diagnosed a “painless” second-degree burn and prescribed antibiotic cream, according to PunchUp. When she was transferred to refugee resettlement care, her medical form falsely stated no issues had been identified. Whistleblowers told Congress that Eastman, who trained at a Dallas burns unit, pushed back when colleagues flagged the misdiagnosis. When a doctor disagreed with him, Eastman wrote, adding a smiley face emoji, “You know where I trained and worked right?? This would be like me trying to teach you about managing hypertension!” His lawyer, Dan Schwager, told the Daily Beast that the seriousness of a burn can change over time, meaning a patient’s condition may later appear worse than it did at first presentation, and that Eastman “simply disagreed with the employee seeking his opinion about the assessment made and course of care (that) followed.”

*Read the full story, and the rest of the investigation into Eastman, on PunchUp.

Read it at PunchUp

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2
Grammy-Winning Singer From Iconic Band Dies at 84
A LEGEND LOST
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 11:56AM EDT 
David Clayton-Thomas
Michael Putland/Getty Images

Canadian music icon David Clayton-Thomas has died at 84. The singer passed away peacefully at a Toronto hospital on Wednesday night, his publicist confirmed, according to a report by Variety. No further details about the cause of death were released. Clayton-Thomas is survived by his daughters, Ashleigh Clayton-Thomas and Christine Graham. His representative said plans are underway for a memorial concert, with proceeds from the event to benefit Peacebuilders Canada. Clayton-Thomas was the lead vocalist of the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears during its most successful years in the late 1960s and 1970s. His powerful, soulful voice helped drive hits such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” while the band’s self-titled 1968 album won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1970. His signature song “Spinning Wheel” was later inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2010.

Read it at Variety Magazine

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Solawave’s Red Light Therapy Devices Are 35% Off for Amazon Prime Day
BOGO
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.25.26 4:01AM EDT 
Solawave Black Friday Sale
Solawave.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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3
‘The Wire’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
TRAGIC GOODBYE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 11:51AM EDT 
Acot Bobby J. Brown as Officer Bobby Brown on "The Wire."
HBO

Bobby J. Brown’s tragic and accidental cause of death was confirmed by the Maryland Medical Examiner. The actor, who appeared as Officer Bobby Brown in the Emmy Award-winning show, The Wire, was confirmed to have died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation. Brown’s Chaptico, Maryland barn went up in flames while he was trying to jumpstart an old Cadillac. His wife, Arlene, with whom he shares two daughters, attempted to retrieve Brown, 62, from the fire and suffered severe burns herself. Following the incident, TMZ released footage of the barn fire, in which clouds of smoke could be seen escaping from the structure, and a large section of the 50-by-100-foot barn’s roof was completely destroyed. Dispatch audio confirmed that the American actor was trapped inside the barn, and firefighters were ultimately “too late” at retrieving him. In addition to his 12-episode role in The Wire, Brown played an NYPD officer in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Officer Ira Weiner in the Emmy Award-winning HBO series, The Corner. CEO Albert Bramante of Bramante Artists, Brown’s talent agency, released a statement following his death, calling the actor “a formidable talent and a man of great integrity.”

Read it at NBC

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4
‘White Lotus’ Star Fuels Billionaire Boyfriend Split Rumors
HEARTBREAKER
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.25.26 10:56AM EDT 
Lisa of BLACKPINK at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Lisa of BLACKPINK at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

BLACKPINK singer and White Lotus star Lisa Manoban seems to have split from her billionaire boyfriend, Frédéric Arnault, according to a report. Rumors of their breakup began after Arnault did not attend the star’s birthday party in March. Now, a Vanity Fair cover story hints that the pop star and LVMH heir are parting ways, stating the couple “seems to have now called it quits.” When asked in a lie detector test accompanying the article whether she had ever been “a heartbreaker in the past,” Lisa replied, “No,” explaining, “I’m the one who got that a lot. I feel like I got heartbroken a lot,” before quickly moving on to the next question. Lisa and Arnault, the son of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, were first spotted together in 2022 and made only sporadic public appearances, most recently at a 2024 Formula 1 race in Miami. Lisa is one of the most successful members of BLACKPINK to go solo, earning a Guinness World Record in 2023 for her single “Money,” which became the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. She has also taken on acting, making her debut in HBO’s The White Lotus, and is set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Tygo. Arnault, meanwhile, is following in his father’s footsteps: he was CEO of LVMH Watches when the couple started dating and is now CEO of Loro Piana.

Read it at Page Six

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Published 06.25.26 12:00AM EDT 
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5

‘Stranger Things’ Star Cornered on Whether Character Is Really Dead

BURNING QUESTION
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 11:01AM EDT 
David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Courtesy of Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is refusing to settle fan debate over Eleven’s fate following the finale of Stranger Things. During a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brown revealed that series creators the Duffer Brothers instructed her not to reveal whether Eleven survived the show’s final battle. “They were like, ‘Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge,’” Brown said, adding that only she and the creators know the truth. “No one else knows. It’s just us three. And what we do with that information, it’ll be up to them,” she said. The actress said even her castmates disagree about what happened, with some believing Eleven died while others remain convinced she survived. Brown herself encouraged optimism, telling fans, “Believe! Let’s have some hope in here.” When pressed again about Eleven’s fate, Brown declined to provide a definitive answer. “All people say now is, ‘Do you believe?’” she said. “And of course I believe.”

Read it at Variety Magazine

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6
NFL Star Accused of Kidnapping and Robbery
SHOCK ARREST
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 06.25.26 10:32AM EDT 
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
David Reginek-Imagn Images via Reuters

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery. Police accuse the NFL star of being the “primary conspirator” after a gang targeted three male victims in their late teens in Tampa in February. Arnold, 23, faces four counts of a weapon-related charge and four counts of a charge related to kidnapping, harming, or terrorizing after the victims were held at gunpoint, robbed, and pistol-whipped. Each felony offense carries a potential life sentence. Six other people have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the same robbery, two of whom have pleaded guilty. In February, Arnold and a group of his friends reported to police that more than $250,000 worth of their property had been stolen from an Airbnb in Largo, Florida. Arnold suspected that two men in their late teens were behind the theft, although the police do not back this claim. Hours after reporting the Airbnb theft, Arnold and the rest of the suspects allegedly attacked the three victims in Tampa. Arnold turned himself in on Wednesday and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday. His spokesperson said there is “no credible evidence” linking Arnold to these allegations.

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Music Legend, 77, Cuts Show Short After Onstage Health Scare
NOT ALL NIGHT LONG
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Updated 06.25.26 5:40AM EDT 
Published 06.25.26 5:30AM EDT 
Music legend Lionel Richie
Jeff Schear/ff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater

Lionel Richie abandoned a concert after telling fans he felt dizzy and unwell partway through his set. The 77-year-old “All Night Long” singer was performing the opening date of his “Sing A Song All Night Long” joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, when he fell ill during his first hour on stage, as TheWrap reported. Journalist Patrick Kessler filmed the singer sitting down in the middle of “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Richie managed one more number at the piano, “Three Times a Lady,” then announced an intermission from which he never came back. “Said he felt dizzy,” Kessler wrote on X. Other attendees described the same scene online. One fan said a band member later told the crowd the star was “not feeling well” once it became clear he would not return. Richie had been visibly excited for the show, posting repeatedly on Instagram in the run-up and thanking his band and crew Tuesday for getting the tour ready. “Saint Paul, here we come,” he wrote. He and Earth, Wind & Fire are due at the United Center in Chicago on Friday. It is not yet clear whether the episode will affect that date. Richie has not publicly addressed what happened.

Read it at TheWrap

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8
‘Magic Mike’ Star Reveals Brutal Side-Effects of Secret Health Battle
YEARS OF PAIN
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 06.25.26 9:32AM EDT 
Published 06.25.26 9:31AM EDT 
Joe Manganiello
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Actor Joe Manganiello has revealed the horrendous side effects he suffered during a secret seven-year battle with autoimmune disease. In his upcoming memoir Bloodlines, the Magic Mike star details his private health struggle and an unconventional path to recovery that included “shamans, pagan rituals, ancient myths, long lost family records, and the rebirth of his own spirituality.” In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Manganiello said early treatments worsened his condition. “I saw the best doctors in the world,” Manganiello said, adding that none could identify the cause. “All their attempts to treat it with high-powered biological drugs only exacerbated my symptoms and then unlocked a host of brutal side effects that winded up plaguing me for years,” he said. As his illness progressed, he underwent invasive procedures. “And then in attempts to buy myself time,” he continued, “I underwent very serious operations and procedures that mutilated parts of my body and left me so weak at times that I couldn’t stand up or walk.” He also spent months “heavily medicated while dealing with excruciating bouts of chronic pain.” He added, “If you’re out there and you’re suffering, there’s hope.”

Read it at Page Six

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ALL SMILES
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Published 06.23.26 12:00AM EDT 
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9
Yosemite Visitor, 22, Killed in Horror Waterfall Plunge
SWEPT AWAY
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 06.25.26 6:24AM EDT 
Published 06.25.26 6:22AM EDT 
yosemite_vadrdk
Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

A 22-year-old man has died after he was swept nearly 600ft down a waterfall in a California national park. Joshua Baires Alfaro was swimming in Yosemite’s Merced River when he plunged over the edge of Nevada Fall on Saturday. Freesia Gaul, who previously worked as a volunteer lifeguard and was visiting the park that day, said Alfaro did not seem to be a “strong swimmer” and that she leaped in to try to save him. “People see calm water, but they don’t realize that under there’s a huge undercurrent,” she said. “When you see someone like that, when you make direct eye contact with someone who you know is going to go over, you can’t turn around.” Gaul added that she almost swept down the waterfall herself before a bystander held out a walking stick, which she was able to hold onto before scrambling to safety. The National Park Service has since opened an investigation into the incident.

Read it at SF Gate

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10
Passengers Restrain Pilot in Terrifying Midflight Medical Emergency
BRACE POSITIONS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 06.25.26 5:10AM EDT 
Published 06.25.26 4:49AM EDT 
Passengers and pilot disembarking from the plane.
Screengrab/WCVB

Passengers helped restrain a pilot who appeared to suffer a seizure while the plane was in the air. Flight AC7664, operated by Air Canada’s regional partner PAL Airlines, was flying 61 passengers from Newark, New Jersey, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, when the pilot had a medical emergency around 40 minutes after takeoff. One passenger described how they knew something was wrong when the De Havilland Q400 plane suddenly “swerved”. “It really felt like someone had jilted the controls, and then it happened over and over again,” Rodney McDonald told ABC News. A flight attendant then dragged the pilot from the cockpit into the aisle, where McDonald and four other passengers helped restrain him for around 40 minutes during the apparent seizure. A registered nurse on board also helped the passengers and the pilot during the medical emergency. “It was really horrifying,” McDonald added, saying the pilot was “out of control physically, not violently, like it was clear that he was not in control of his faculties and needed to be restrained.” The plane’s co-pilot took over controls and flew the aircraft to Boston, where the pilot received further medical attention. Air Canada said it was making travel arrangements for affected passengers.

Read it at ABC News

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