‘Stranger Things’ Star Ties the Knot in Surprise Ceremony
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke walked down the aisle to wed musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise ceremony Saturday. The actress, 27, and Hutson, 35, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day at St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, Page Six reported. The nuptials were attended by Hawke’s mega-famous parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Maya Hawke’s costars from the long-running Netflix series were also in attendance, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink. The couple had been friends for four years before things turned romantic. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. They have been frequent collaborators since meeting, with Hutson writing on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel and Maya writing on his 2024 album Paradise Pop. 10.