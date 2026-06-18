Stranger Throws Child, 3, Into Crocodile Exhibit at Zoo

A trip to the zoo took a horrifying turn when a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile exhibit. The incident occurred at Johnson’s Zoo, located in Cambridgeshire, about 70 miles north of London. The zoo is a popular destination for families and promotes its animals on its website, inviting people to come and see the “incredible crocodiles.” On Thursday, a 30-year-old man, unknown to the child, threw the boy into the dangerous exhibit, and police quickly rushed to the scene. “At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances,” law enforcement officer Verity McCann said. Another law enforcement officer announced that this was officially a “live criminal investigation” and discouraged people from speculating online. The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of the toddler, who is currently hospitalized and in critical but stable condition.
Oscar-winning director William Wyler’s daughter and son-in-law were found dead by authorities inside a running car in Northern California. Judith Sheldon, 84, and husband Wylie Sheldon, 86, were discovered unresponsive inside a Jeep Compass in Redding by a California Highway Patrol officer at around 5:45 p.m. local time Monday. According to a CHP collision report, a second officer soon arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance, but the couple was pronounced dead shortly afterward. While the deaths are still under investigation, the report states the deaths appear to be “medically related.” CHP Lieutenant Josh Smith told local media he does not suspect foul play, but is waiting for a medical exam to confirm. “It was the hottest day of the year so far, or second hottest. I’m sure there’s always a possibility that excessive heat played a role,” Smith told SFGate. An autopsy has been requested. Judith’s father, the late William Wyler, was an iconic filmmaker of the 1950s, known for hits such as Roman Holiday and Ben-Hur.
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Everybody loves Nate Bargatze. Hell, I love Nate Bargatze. The clean-cut comic has built an empire on his dumb, everyman persona. He’s currently the #1 highest-grossing touring comedian. He’s hosted SNL. He just released his first movie (which, admittedly, tanked), and is a favorite of stand-up fans on both sides of the political aisle.
Bargatze himself had shied away from discussing his politics, or any politics, in public, telling Vanity Fair in 2021 that, “politics have got into everything. Comedians, movies, television. So why do you need me to do it? I don’t have a college education. I almost didn’t graduate high school… You should never vote for something I tell you to do.”
Hey, fair enough. Bargatze understands that his fans don’t need him to try to weigh in on policy. We’ve got funnier people to do that – like JD Vance. So it was a surprise to a lot of fans when he showed up at last week’s White House UFC lameapalooza. He’s now facing criticism for attending the event and appearing to buddy up with members of the administration, even posing for pictures with Secretary of Roadkill, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
And look, one can certainly make the argument that sporting events are for everybody. Spike Lee and Donald Trump both showed up at the Knicks game and nobody said boo. Rather, they yelled it, at the President.
But this wasn’t that. This was, essentially, another tiresome Trump rally—plus ring girls. Fairly or not, one’s presence at President Diaper Baby’s bouncy house pyrotechnic birthday jam signified support for the man and his minions. (He also appeared to gamely pose for photos with Trump administration figures, and even Don Jr’s new wife Bettina.) Bargatze has never endorsed Trump, or any other politician, but allowing the regime to co-opt his image is the next best thing.
During previous administrations, it was possible for entertainers to remain apart from the fray. Bob Hope, for example, entertained presidents of both parties over the decades. Even as recently as the Obama years, it would have been perfectly acceptable to have, say, Jeff Foxworthy perform at the White House.
Not so with this administration, whose callousness, corruption, and cruelty deliberately pits American against American, the same Americans Bargatze has spent his entire career trying to bring together.
Some of his fans are, predictably, upset. There are the inevitable calls for boycotting his shows, with fans lamenting that Bargatze has “torpedoed” his reputation, and over on the Site-Formerly-Known-As-Twitter, some have taken to calling him “MAGAnate,” which is maybe a play on the word “magnet” or “magnate”? It doesn’t make sense, but it doesn’t have to. People be mad!
He’s got his share of defenders, too, with many pointing out that Nate promotes his stuff on diverse networks and media platforms. He’s a guy equally at ease on Fox News and MS NOW. But this is qualitatively different than telling a few jokes for Brian Kilmeade on the morning show.
Yes, he was there for the fight not the politics. But that’s like saying you went to up Jeffrey Epstein’s house to play Scrabble. It might be true, but don’t be surprised if your reputation takes a hit. Alan Dershowitz can’t even buy pierogis on Martha’s Vineyard anymore, for God’s sake!
It’s the same with Epstein’s former best friend. When you lend your likeness to him, which is exactly what Bargatze did, you are, at the very least, implicitly sympathizing with his agenda.
I get that it’s fun to watch men in short-shorts beat the shit out of each other. (Indeed, Bargatze’s first attempt at damage control was to deploy “sources” clarifying he’s just a big fan of cage matches, OK? He and his team have subsequently gone to ground entirely.) I once attended a UFC night and it was fun as hell. Senseless violence is as American as lack of health insurance. But there has to be a line. And it feels like Nate crossed it.
Of course, Nate wasn’t the only celeb there. Fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe—last seen at a Trump rally calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage”—were there, apparently after being peer-pressured into attending by Joe Rogan. So were several sports figures and business moguls. None of them are receiving the same scrutiny as Bargatze because none of the others have made the same point of staying out of politics. Nobody’s mad at Mark Zuckerberg for being there because everybody already understands he’s a dickhead.
So now Bargatze’s in the unenviable position of being in a quasi-scandal despite the fact that he didn’t do anything technically wrong. It’s not a sex scandal. It’s not even a wardrobe malfunction. Just plain old bad judgment.
I don’t know how Nate Bargatze votes. I don’t know what he believes about anything more substantive than picnics (he likes them). And maybe that’s the problem. There are moments in history when actively refusing to take sides is no different from taking one. This is such a moment. It sucks, but it’s the truth.
Bargatze could have stayed home in Nashville with his family and watched the damned thing on TV. He didn’t do that. Again, in ordinary times, there would be nothing at all wrong with a lil’ D.C. shindig. Of course, in ordinary times, there wouldn’t be a tacky-ass blood carnival on the White House lawn. Bargatze should have known better. I know he claims to be a dumb guy, but you’d think he’d be at least as savvy as Milli Vanilli.
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Shocking Reason Why ‘Police Academy’ Reboot Never Happened
A reboot of the cult-comedy franchise Police Academy was scrapped after the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown. Comedy writer Ike Barinholtz revealed on the Funny You Ask podcast that he was hired by New Line Cinema to write a script for a “dirty, rated-R, modern” take on the 1984 box office hit. The project was slated to star and be produced by Keegan-Michael Key, 55, and Jordan Peele, 47. Barinholtz explained that as the reboot was being developed, Michael Brown was shot by a police officer. “We’re not making a cop comedy right now where we’re having these two hilarious Black actors play police officers,” Barinholtz said. In August 2014, Brown was fatally shot by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, when he was 18-years old. While Wilson claimed that the teen tried to grab his pistol, Brown’s friend, Dorian Johnson, who was with him during the incident, explained that Wilson initiated the conflict by grabbing Brown by the neck through his patrol car window. Johnson claimed that Brown had his hands raised and begged Wilson not to shoot before the incident spiraled. A grand jury ultimately decided not to indict Wilson for the murder of Brown. The original Police Academy movie about a bunch of bumbling recruits starred Steve Guttenberg and Kim Cattrall. A total of seven Police Academy movies were made from 1984-1994, including two spin-off television shows.
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North West, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has just announced a tour that is set to kick off in August. She will co-headline a month-long tour with 21-year-old rapper and singer Molly Santana, with whom she previously collaborated on her EP N0rth4evr, released in May. The Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour will begin on August 5 in Dallas and feature 14 tour dates across North America, concluding with a final show in LA on August 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday. This is not North’s first time taking the stage. The teenager joined her father on stage in April at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium for two songs on his comeback tour. North also performed music from her EP at Rolling Loud during Santana’s May 9 set and performed the entire album on June 12 at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash, donning a grungy, all-black Balenciaga look.
Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show for two days this week due to filming commitments. Co-anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones explained that Guthrie was “on assignment” Wednesday and Thursday for the upcoming Wordle game show. NBC announced a partnership with the New York Times for a wordle-inspired competition show, where teams compete to solve a five-letter puzzle to win a cash prize. While filming is taking place in Los Angeles, Guthrie shared that she used the opportunity to visit Today co-host Carson Daly on the set of the singing competition The Voice. The 54-year-old shared an Instagram story sitting in the show’s iconic red chairs, captioned “In @carsondaly’s house.” Guthrie was previously on a two-month hiatus from Today after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. Doorbell camera footage showed a masked intruder outside her property, but no suspects have been identified. People reports that Guthrie will return to Today on Monday.
Faizon Love, best known for playing the store manager in the Will Ferrell movie Elf, was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. He was taken into custody in Hillsborough County, Florida, and is facing two counts of contempt of court, which TMZ reports are in connection with a missed child support hearing. The actor and comedian, who also starred in the movies Friday and Couples Retreat, is currently being held at Orient Road Jail in Tampa and is set to appear before a judge on June 19. The actor has a lengthy history of violent outbursts, including a conviction for misdemeanor assault in 2017, for which he was fined $500 and received a 180-day suspended jail sentence. The 58-year-old was also accused of felony assault after a 2024 incident in which he allegedly attacked a hotel staff member with a credit card reader he ripped from its mount after being told his room was unavailable.
A teenage tourist died after leaping from a runaway Central Park carriage to help his mother. Romanch Mahajan, 18, and his visiting family had hired the carriage for a Wednesday afternoon tour. The driver climbed down to photograph the family near the Cherry Hill fountain, and the seven-year-old horse, Sampson, bolted. The teen’s father, Deepak Mahajan, 44, said the carriage veered across the lawn as the driver gave chase. When his wife Priya tumbled out, Romanch jumped after her. “My son, just to save his mother, he fell off,” he said. The teenager struck his head and died that night at the hospital. His parents and younger brother suffered minor injuries when their carriage hit another and overturned. The crash, around 2:45 p.m., added to a long run of carriage accidents. Sampson, working just six weeks, is being retired, with the driver now suspended. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it a “horrific incident” and renewed his push to end Manhattan’s carriage trade. Romanch had just won a place at university. “It took my son’s dream away,” his father said.
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Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.
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A 1,200 year-old tree said by folklore to have sheltered the outlaw Robin Hood has failed to produce any leaves this spring—leading to fears that it has died. The Major Oak tree, located in England’s Sherwood Forest, has long been a place for visitors to stand in awe of its age, and its possibly mythical connection to the country’s most famous outlaw. Legend has it that he hid under it from the evil Sheriff of Nottingham while he stole from the rich to help the poor. The tree’s death is said to have been caused by many factors related to climate change, particularly by visitors’ footsteps in the forest, which have compacted the soil and prevented water from reaching the tree’s roots. According to Ed Pyne of the Woodland Trust, ancient trees are essential to conserve, yet their decline is frequently overlooked. “The tree’s failure to produce leaves this year is heart-breaking for everyone,” Hollie Drake, from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, said in a statement Thursday. The Major Oak will be remembered as one of Europe’s oldest and most celebrated trees.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said product prices will increase to offset rising costs of memory and storage chips. “Unfortunately, price increases are unavoidable,” Cook said, adding that while Apple has tried to mitigate the price increases, “the situation has become unsustainable.” The 65-year-old billionaire did not specify when the increases would take effect or which devices would be affected. Analysts expect upcoming products, including the next iPhone 18 lineup, to see prices rise to $270 to maintain profit margins. The price pressure stems from a global shortage of DRAM memory and NAND storage chips, which are essential components in smartphones, computers, and other electronics. Demand from artificial intelligence companies has soared in recent months, driving chip prices higher as tech giants race to build AI infrastructure. Calling the situation a “hundred-year flood,” Cook said he has never seen a commodity market swing so dramatically during his 40 years in the technology industry.