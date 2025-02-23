Straw Poll: CPAC Attendees Overwhelmingly Vote J.D. Vance as Trump’s MAGA Successor

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Buying endless plastic printer cartridges is bad for the environment and your peace of mind. The HP Smart Tank 6001 is designed to address those shortcomings as a more sustainable, high-volume printer with refillable ink tanks. It reduces plastic waste by eliminating cartridges and comes with a two-year supply of ink. That means you can print up to 8,000 color pages or 6,000 black and white pages before you even have to think about enjoying the environmentally friendly refills.

And, the sustainability doesn’t end there. It’s made from up to 25 percent recycled plastic and recyclable ink bottles. It also has an Energy Star certification for energy efficiency.

Setting up the Smart Tank is effortless, thanks to an intuitive interface that syncs with the HP app. This allows for seamless printing, scanning, and copying from any device. Additionally, the Wi-Fi capability reduces the number of cables needed for set-up and provides a fast connection for reliable printing.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One $125 Off Buy At HP $ 220 Free Shipping

Aside from sustainability and ease of use, this printer delivers exceptional print quality with crisp text and vibrant, true-to-life colors—perfect for everyday documents and stunning photos.

Right now, HP is offering $125 off the Smart Tank with that two-year supply of ink in the box. If you want to avoid stress on yourself and the environment, take advantage of $125 of savings and upgrade your home printing experience to the HP Smart Tank 6001 today.

You can find more product information here.