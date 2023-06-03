CHEAT SHEET
How to See the Stunning Strawberry Moon Tonight
The special strawberry moon is set to shine brightly this weekend, with NASA saying it will rise just after sunset in the southeast direction. It is set to reach peak illumination at 11:42 p.m. ET Saturday and appear full for three days. The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s full moon calculator is the best way to check your local peak time. The strawberry moon, otherwise known as the last full moon of the spring, is named not for its appearance or color but comes from Native American tribes “to mark the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.