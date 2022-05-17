Stray Bullet Fired From Scooter Kills 11-Year-Old NYC Girl

CHEAT SHEET
A gunman on a motorized scooter opened fire at man running down a Bronx street and instead killed an 11-year-old who was walking to see friends and relatives in broad daylight. “This is very, very difficult for us to accept,” NYPD Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack told reporters, according to The New York Times. The girl’s name was not immediately released; she is one of 40 or so kids and teens shot in the city so far this year. Police released surveillance video showing the intended target hiding from the scooter and said it would be difficult to identify the assailant. “But we will track it down, and we will chase the scooter as far as it goes,” he said.