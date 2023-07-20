Baby Left to Die in Trash Bag Reportedly Rescued by Stray Dog
HEARTWARMING
A stray dog became a hero on Wednesday in Lebanon, rescuing an infant who was left to die in a trash bag and carrying her to safety, according to local media reports. The pup was reportedly spotted carrying a black trash bag with stifled cries coming from inside by a passerby. Good samaritans sprung into action, reportedly taking the baby girl to a hospital for treatment in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city. Photos of the girl, who’s yet to be identified, showed she had abrasions and bruises across her face and body. It’s unclear how old the child is, but the photos show she is just a few months old at most. Scores of people online offered to adopt the child as her story spread, but, as of Thursday, she reportedly remained in care at Tripoli’s Governmental Hospital in “serious but stable” condition. Local reports did not say what—if anything—happened to the dog after the rescue.