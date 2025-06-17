Streaming Dethrones Broadcast and Cable TV in Ratings First

@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us
Astonishing footage has emerged of the sole survivor of the Air India disaster in Ahmenebad returning to the aircraft’s flaming wreckage after escaping in an attempt to save his brother. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, was caught on camera by emergency worker Satinder Singh Sandhu staggering back towards the billowing wreck of Flight 171 while bystanders tried in vain to get him to walk away from the devastation. “I saw a man in a white t-shirt walking back towards the fire,” Sandhu told the MailOnline. “He appeared quite dazed and confused and I shouted: ‘Stop. What are you doing? Don’t go back in there. You’ll die.’ I was shouting as loud as I could and waving my arms pointing to the flames. There was a lot of panic and confusion but luckily for him, he heard me.” He added: “The man had initially walked away from the crash but how he did that I don’t know. Fortunately, I saw him walking back towards it and couldn’t believe that anybody would do such a thing. I was screaming at the top of my voice and begging him not to go back in there, telling him to get away and walk to me.” Following his pleas, Ramesh told Sandu “My family member is in there, my brother and he’s burning to death. I have to save him,” but was eventually taken to hospital by emergency workers where he is still recovering. Over 270 people died in the Air India crash; the deadliest aviation disaster in decades.