This Scandi Recliner Uses Zero Gravity to Reduce Stress

Carly Rae Jepsen Is Expecting Her First Baby
CALL ME BABY
Carly Rae Jepsen, 39, is pregnant with her first baby. She announced the happy news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo carousel with her husband, producer, mixer and songwriter Cole Marsden Greif-Neill (also known as 6x Grammy winner Cole M.G.N.), posing on their bed with their hands over her belly. “Oh hi baby ♥️," Jepsen captioned the post. Her husband, 40, commented on her post with three heart-eyed emojis. The “Call Me Maybe” singer and Marsden Greif-Neill first met when they were paired to work together in 2021 on Jepsen’s album The Loveliest Time, which would be released two years later. Their working relationship turned to romance while working on the album, Jepsen told People, describing her song “So Right” as their “meet-cute.” In September 2024, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram. The couple then tied the knot on Oct. 4 of this year, announcing the news via Instagram a few weeks later. They have yet to reveal any names or the gender of the baby.