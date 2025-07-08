Florida Highway Set to Be Renamed ‘President Donald J. Trump Boulevard’
A portion of a South Florida highway could be renamed “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on the resolution to rename the four-mile section of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida. The road runs from Palm Beach International Airport directly to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Though no official decision has been made yet, Google Maps has already renamed the road “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The Florida Legislature passed legislation earlier this year that directed the Department of Transportation to put up ceremonial road signs honoring Trump and three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies who died in a crash last year. The legislation was then signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and now awaits local approval. If passed, the signs could be put up as early as September. Emergency-response systems and postal addresses will still read Southern Boulevard, and the two signs are meant to be purely ceremonial. The second sign, “PBSO Motorman Highway,” will be located in another section of Southern Boulevard. It is meant to honor fallen motorcycle sheriff deputies Corporal Luis Páez, Deputy Dan Diaz, and Deputy Ralph “Butch” Waller.