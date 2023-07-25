CHEAT SHEET
    Strike Narrowly Avoided as UPS Workers Agree on ‘Best Contract in History’

    ‘CHANGED THE GAME’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally before before the beginning of the largest U.S. private sector labor contract talks covering more than 330,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm.

    AUDE GUERRUCCI/Reuters

    UPS and the Teamsters union—which represents more than 340,000 of the company’s workers—reached a landmark labor deal on Tuesday days before a strike was set to begin. “We demanded the best contract in the history of UPS, and we got it,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien said in a statement. “UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations.” A massive strike was scheduled for July 31 but the tentative deal should prevent that, pending a ratification vote by workers. Even UPS CEO Carol Tome called the agreement a “win-win-win.” Tome said: “This agreement continues to reward UPS’s full- and part-time employees with industry-leading pay and benefits while retaining the flexibility we need to stay competitive, serve our customers and keep our business strong.”

    Read it at CNBC
    ,