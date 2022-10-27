Strip Club Death Trial Delayed by Lawyer Dying in Same Strip Club
WHAT ARE THE CHANCES?
A trial concerning a man’s death in a strip club has been delayed after a lawyer defending the club also died there. Attorney Steve Long died at Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, Colorado, on Oct. 1 ahead of the trial where he was set to defend the club in a case concerning the 2019 death of retail company executive Randall Wright, who got into a fight with another man at the club and died shortly after reportedly being tackled by a bartender. Long’s colleagues asked for a postponement to the Wright trial, which was originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 7. “The timing of this was just awful for everybody,” Long’s co-counsel, Peter Middleton, said, adding that the circumstances of his colleague’s death are “kind of weird.” Long died at the club after sharing drinks and playing cards with a female entertainer employed by the venue, a local CBS affiliate reported. The entertainer said she thought Long had become “extremely” intoxicated. He went to sleep in his car, where staff members later found him not breathing and called 911—he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.