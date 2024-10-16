Elections

Struggling Ted Cruz Whines He’s Getting No Help From Republicans

SAD

The Texas senator says he’s being “massively outspent” by his Democratic opponent, Colin Allred.

Claire Lampen
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Ted Cruz at a debate with Colin Allred on Oct. 15, 2024.
Shelby Tauber/Pool/Reuters

Tough times for Ted Cruz: The Texas senator says he’s being “massively outspent” by his Democratic opponent, Colin Allred, and the Republican Party doesn’t even seem to care. “Mitch McConnell runs the largest Republican super PAC in the country and has $400 million,” Cruz complained to Fox News host Mark Levin. “But that super PAC is used to reward the Republican senators who obey him and to punish those who dare to stand up him.” Cruz—who asked Levin’s viewers for cash—is referring to the Senate Leadership Fund, which just warned in a memo that Cruz’s lead over Allred had slipped from 3 to 1 percent between mid-September and Oct. 1. The memo attributes the trend to spending and general likability, two areas where Allred has Cruz squarely beat. Whereas Allred’s campaign says it has raised more than $30 million since July, Cruz’s is reportedly lagging roughly $9 million behind; indeed, he told Levin, he wasn’t even able to buy TV ad space until a couple of weeks ago. But Allred, a former NFL player, also netted a 48/36 favorability split, versus Cruz’s 49/48 favorable/unfavorable rating. Hmm.

Read it at Houston Chronicle
