Stuart Margolin, Star of ‘The Rockford Files,’ Dies at 82
R.I.P.
Stuart Margolin, the actor best known for his role as Evelyn “Angel” Martin on the 1970s detective drama The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82. Margolin, who won two Emmy Awards for his performance on the show, passed away on Monday, according to an Instagram post from his actor stepson, Max Martini. Another of his stepchildren, director Christopher Martini, said Margolin died of natural causes in Staunton, Virginia, the Hollywood Reporter reported. “The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” Max wrote in his post Monday, along with a black and white photo of Margolin. “Love you Stuart Margolin,” he added. “A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.”