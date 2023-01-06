CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Student Allegedly Shoots Teacher at Virginia Elementary School
BIZARRE
Read it at 13 News Now
A student has been taken into custody by cops in Newport News, Virginia, after they shot a teacher on Friday afternoon, 13 News Now reported, citing a school board member. Cops confirmed a woman was shot at Richneck Elementary School and rushed to the hospital, but did not expand on what her injuries were. Cops said the alleged shooter was in custody, but have yet to make a public statement about who pulled the trigger. No students were injured in the incident. Reached by phone, a spokesperson for police and the school district would not confirm to The Daily Beast whether a student was behind the shooting.