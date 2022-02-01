Student Killed, Another Critically Wounded in Shooting Outside Minnesota High School
One student has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside of a Minnesota school, according to local authorities. The pair of students—who have not yet been publicly identified—were shot just outside the front doors of the South Education Center, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a press conference. The incident remains under active investigation, he said, after one or more suspects fled the scene shortly after firing shots at the pre-K through 12th grade school around 12 p.m. Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were joining local law enforcement in response to the shooting, which saw a swarm of authorities patrolling the area on Tuesday afternoon. Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said that both students received medical care for their injuries. “This is a terrible tragedy and loss, we’re deeply saddened by this incident,” she said. “No one should ever have to respond to a tragedy like this.” The school was in the process of being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon.