CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Student Shot at Maryland High School, Suspect in Custody
DEVELOPING
Read it at WTOP
A student at a Maryland high school was hospitalized after he was shot while at school, authorities confirmed to WTOP. Police said they were dispatched to Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, around 1 p.m. Friday after a student was reported stabbed, though they later discovered he had been shot. The student was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries, but his condition was unknown. Police later confirmed a suspect was in custody after the incident. The school was on lockdown as of Friday afternoon, and the school’s dismissal was delayed. Police have not yet named the suspect involved, nor have they confirmed a motive or whether the suspect was a student.