Student Wearing Blackface and Two Others Recreated George Floyd’s Murder in Snapchat Photo, Principal Says
NO WORDS
A Colorado high school’s principal has sent out a notice to parents informing them that a group of people recreated George Floyd’s death on campus, 9News reports. The district superintendent said that the people in the photo were students, but has not released additional information about the incident. “It was brought to my attention that a disturbing and disgusting social media post depicting the re-enactment of the murder of George Floyd was made by a group of students from Mead High School,” reads a letter from the district superintendent. “We in the St. Vrain Valley Schools strongly condemn, and have no tolerance for, racism in any form and will be addressing this extremely serious matter immediately and accordingly.” The photo shows two people kneeling on a person who is wearing blackface. The photo circulated around social media before it was reported to officials.