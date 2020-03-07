CHEAT SHEET
    Students at Private Atlanta Prep School Suspended Over Mock Lynching

    NO WAY

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Channel 2 Action News

    Several boys from the Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School in Atlanta have been suspended indefinitely for conducting a mock lynching in a restroom on school property. The incident came to light after a video emerged showing the boys wrapping their heads in toilet paper and then creating what looked like a noose to wrap around the head of another boy who pretended he was being hanged. Atlanta’s Channel 2 Action News obtained the video and asked the school for comment. “We had an unfortunate and reprehensible incident this week that involved a number of our students,” the school said in the statement to the network. “This type of behavior will not be tolerated. The students are on indefinite suspension as we do a comprehensive investigation of the situation and determine an appropriate course of action.”

