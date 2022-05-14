School Assigns Homework Telling Kids to Talk Friend Out of Being Gay
OH, FOR CHRISSAKES
A Kentucky middle school is under fire after giving students an assignment instructing them to convince a hypothetical friend “struggling with homosexuality” to embrace “God’s design” instead. The homework was part of an elective Bible class at the Christian Academy of Louisville, and included suggested talking points such as “homosexuality will not bring them satisfaction,” and saying that “you love them even though you don’t approve of their lifestyle.” The school told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the homework was “part of a unit of study which discusses ‘What are humans and where is their identity?’” and claimed that “in context, was how a person could discuss homosexuality with a friend from a biblical perspective with compassion and love.”