Students at UNC, Duke, App State Charged in Massive Drug Ring: Feds
‘HARDENED CRIMINALS’
Twenty-one people, mostly students, are facing federal charges for distributing drugs throughout North Carolina, particularly at or around university campuses, authorities announced Thursday. Calling the group “hardened criminals,” U.S. Attorney for North Carolina’s Middle District General Matthew Martin said the investigation began two years ago when officials began looking into cocaine deals near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus. Investigators said those charged had been selling everything from cocaine and marijuana to LSD, molly, Xanax mushrooms, and more. Much of the drug activity was allegedly centered around UNC fraternities. The colleges named in the report are the University of North Carolina, Appalachian State, and Duke University. “Dealers set up inside these houses, poisoning fellow members of their fraternity, fueling a culture,” Martin said. “And that’s why I say today is about saving lives. Because this reckless culture has endangered lives.”