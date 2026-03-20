Student’s Body Found After Night Out at World-Famous Nightclub
The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student has been found after he went missing following a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub. James “Jimmy” Gracey’s body was found by police divers in the water off a beach near the Shôko nightclub on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Gracey was last seen outside the nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when he separated from his friends. The Illinois native, who was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break, never returned to the room where he was staying. In a statement, Gracey’s family said they were “heartbroken” and asked for privacy. “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said. Gracey’s mother, Therese Gracey, had asked a Barcelona Facebook group on Wednesday whether anyone had seen her son, saying Spanish police had recovered his phone. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote. Catalan police is continuing an investigation into Gracey’s cause of death, according to AP.