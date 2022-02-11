Students Caught on Video Making Ape Noises as Black Basketball Player Goes to Shoot

Read it at Rockland/Westchester Journal News
A basketball team from Nyack, New York, was subjected to racist taunts during a game Wednesday night. When a Black player from Nyack got ready to shoot from the free-throw line, students supporting the Pearl River, New York, team started making ape calls and monkey noises. A video of the taunts was later posted online. Fans of both teams were upset about the racist behavior, and school leaders said that they would look into the incident. “It happened three different times. You hear it but you don’t believe it,” said a player from Nyack. Students at Pearl River have allegedly made offensive statements before during other basketball games.