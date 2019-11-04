CHEAT SHEET
Students Demand MIT Professor Who Visited Epstein in Prison Resign
An MIT professor who visited Jeffrey Epstein in prison and accepted funds from the convicted pedophile has been asked to step down by a contingent of students. Seth Lloyd, an undergraduate mechanical engineering professor, opened a quantum computing class this semester with a “monologue” about his relationship with Epstein. The speech led several students to drop his class, and prompted one op-ed in the school’s newspaper The Tech. “As long as Seth Lloyd teaches at MIT, our institution suffers. This is a barrier to learning for survivors of sexual assault, for women (after all, Epstein’s survivors are women), and for others upon others,” wrote Eleanor Graham, a fourth-year physics major at MIT.
Graham’s op-ed resonated with the group MIT Students Against War, who are now demanding that Lloyd resign or be fired. “Professor Lloyd has made many students deeply uncomfortable given his long-lasting and disturbing ties to Jeffrey Epstein,” a statement from the group reads. “(He) has driven students away from classes they were interested in taking by openly discussing and excusing his ties to a known and convicted child sex-trafficker. Why is he still teaching?” There have since been several protests on campus over Lloyd’s continued employment. Two other MIT professors with ties to Epstein have resigned, but the campus and Lloyd have yet to heed student demands.