Students for Trump Founder Arrested for Allegedly Striking Girlfriend With Gun
YIKES
Ryan Fournier, one of the founders of Students for Trump, was arrested last Tuesday on assault charges in North Carolina, according to court documents obtained by Axios. Fournier, 27, was accused of assaulting a woman identified as his girlfriend, “grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead” with a handgun, the outlet reported. The woman suffered a minor injury in the attack. Fournier was charged with domestic assault of a woman and assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 18, court records show. Fournier co-founded Students for Trump in the months before the 2016 presidential election while at Campbell University, a private Christian school in North Carolina. He now leads conservative activist group Radical Alert, which works to expose the “hate” of the “radicals” who have “taken over American college campuses,” according to the group’s social media profile.