Two Children Dead After Active Shooter Incident at Texas Elementary School

Two children were killed Tuesday afternoon after an active shooter sent Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, into lockdown.

School officials said the shooting happened off-campus but the assailant then ran onto school grounds and barricaded himself, forcing students to evacuate. He was taken into custody about an hour later.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a statement that it received 13 children via ambulance or buses. Two were declared dead upon arrival but the hospital did not say what their injuries were. Local outlet KSAT reported that both victims were children.

Another two children have been transferred to San Antonio, which is about 90 miles away, and one child is pending transfer, the hospital said.

Another local hospital said it was treating a child and an adult but didn’t provide details on their condition or injuries.

A nearby business owner told 1200 News Radio that he saw a suspect exchange gunfire with law enforcement, including Border Patrol, before taking cover in the school. He recounted seeing kids being evacuated through windows.

School officials and police have not confirmed if anyone was injured.