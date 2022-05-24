Students Hospitalized After Active Shooter Incident at Texas Elementary School

Several students and one adult were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after an active shooter sent Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, into lockdown.

School officials said the shooting happened off-campus but the assailant then ran onto school grounds and barricaded himself. He was taken into custody about an hour later.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it was “caring for” several students in the ER but would not provide details on their condition or injuries. Another local hospital said it was treating a child and an adult but also didn’t provide further details.

A nearby business owner told 1200 News Radio that he saw a suspect exchange gunfire with law enforcement, including Border Patrol, before taking cover in the school. He recounted seeing kids being evacuated through windows.

School officials and police have not confirmed if anyone was injured.