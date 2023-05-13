Students Protest Biden’s Howard University Commencement Speech

During Joe Biden’s Howard University commencement address Saturday morning, a handful of graduates protested the president and his administration. A total of 12 students, some holding signs, held a silent protest. “Turn your back to Biden,” one sign read, “DOD research is complicit in imperialism.” Another student held his graduation cap that said: “Biden and Harris don’t care about Black people.” The graduates who didn’t hold signs, turned their backs on the president. As for Biden, he was honored with an Honorary ‘Doctor of Letters’ degree from the university.