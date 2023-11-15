Students Sue NYU for Ignoring Alleged Antisemitism
TENSIONS RISING
Three Jewish students at NYU sued the school on Tuesday for creating a hostile and antisemitic environment, and for refusing to enforce its own rules against bigotry. The students, Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil, filed their complaint in Manhattan federal court, alleging that NYU allowed students to chant anti-semitic phrases like “gas the Jews” and “Hitler was right.” They also claimed that Jewish students’ complaints were “ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting.” The complaint alleges that NYU violated the federal civil rights law by allowing anti-Jewish hate. If the students win, the lawsuit would require NYU to terminate staff and faculty and suspend or expel students who exhibit antisemitic behavior, and pay for compensation and punitive damages.