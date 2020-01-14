Students Treated for Skin Irritation After Plane Dumps Fuel Over Playground Near LAX
A Delta flight that was returning to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday dumped fuel on and nearby a playground, The Los Angeles Times reports. A Delta spokesperson said Flight 89, en route to Shanghai, had started experiencing an “an engine issue” after takeoff that required the plane to return to LAX. “The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight,” the spokesperson said. The Los Angeles Fire Department told The Daily Beast that 70 firefighters and paramedics responded to Park Avenue Elementary School at around noon on Tuesday. According to an L.A. Fire Department spokesperson, “two classes were outside when the liquid came down” and school staff and students were “instructed to go indoors” shortly thereafter. Seventeen children and 9 adults were treated for minor injures, but no one was taken to the hospital.