Students Urged to ‘Run’ as Shooter Reported at University of Oklahoma
An active shooter was reported on the University of Oklahoma campus late Friday, prompting a frantic alert from officials urging students to “run” and “hide.” “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!” the university said in an alert sent out on Twitter. No further details were immediately available. A university police department spokesperson told The Daily Beast they were investigating the matter but could say nothing further. A police communications official didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.