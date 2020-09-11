CHEAT SHEET
Study Finds Heart Damage in 1 in 7 College Athletes Who Had COVID-19
A small study found heart damage in about 1 in 7 college sports competitors who’ve recovered from COVID-19, and now doctors are recommending cardiac screening tests for athletes who’ve had the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg. Myocarditis—which is an inflammation of the heart muscle—showed up in male patients in their late teens and early 20s, including some athletes who were asymptomatic, Ohio State University doctors said in a research letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association. While the longterm cardiac consequences of COVID-19 are mostly unknown, researchers say these findings add to growing evidence that suggests the coronavirus leaves an impact on organs even after recovery.