CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TICKER SHOCK

    Study Finds Paycheck Plunge Increases Heart Disease Risk

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

    A loss of income doesn’t just hurt your bank account—it could affect your heart, too. A new study, published in JAMA Cardiology, found that people who experienced a significant drop in their income—50 percent of more across six years—were at higher risk of cardiovascular disease over a 17-year period. And the researchers also found that those whose income went up by 50 percent of more had a lower risk of heart problems down the line. They said the correlation was found even after they adjusted for demographic variables, health behaviors, and biomarkers.