Study Finds Paycheck Plunge Increases Heart Disease Risk
A loss of income doesn’t just hurt your bank account—it could affect your heart, too. A new study, published in JAMA Cardiology, found that people who experienced a significant drop in their income—50 percent of more across six years—were at higher risk of cardiovascular disease over a 17-year period. And the researchers also found that those whose income went up by 50 percent of more had a lower risk of heart problems down the line. They said the correlation was found even after they adjusted for demographic variables, health behaviors, and biomarkers.