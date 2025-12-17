Study Finds Older Americans Are Driving Online Conspiracy Theories
Older Americans who are worried about young people’s social media use should probably take a hard look at their own online habits, according to a new study. Older users are more likely to promote political polarization, and to embrace conspiracy theories about UFO, aliens, the Illuminati, the Earth being flat, “alternative knowledge,” and more, the study found. Artificial intelligence platform Socialprofiler analyzed 756 million public profiles across Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The study found that posts by millennials and Gen Xers are more slanted toward traditional partisan politics, whereas Gen Z tended to be more issue-forced, engaging with progressive causes such as climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. Younger generations also tended to be more interested in esoteric content like tarot readings, witchcraft, and spiritualism. It wasn’t immediately clear why older users tended to gravitate more toward conspiracy theories, the study’s authors said, but they plan to conduct follow-up research.