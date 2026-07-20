Study Finds Popular Ingredient Linked to Faster Brain Aging

A new study found that artificial sweeteners have been linked to cognitive decline over time. The study, conducted by researchers at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, showed that, over an eight-year period, those who consumed the highest levels of artificial sweeteners experienced greater cognitive decline and memory loss than those who consumed lower levels. Findings concluded that six artificial sweeteners were linked to cognitive decline: aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame k, erythritol, sorbitol, and xylitol. “Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar,” said Dr. Claudia Kimie Suemoto, author of the study and associate professor at the University of São Paulo. “However, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time.” The findings were released in the American medical journal Neurology. Out of the approximately 13,000 participants, the highest intake group averaged 191 milligrams of artificial sweeteners per day, approximately the equivalent of one can of diet soda. This group saw an average 62 percent greater decline than the lowest intake group, which only consumed an average of 20 milligrams per day. Because it is observational rather than experimental, the study does not assume causation between artificial sweetener intake and poor cognitive performance.