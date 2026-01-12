Study Reveals What Space Does to Astronauts’ Brains

A 36-year-old man from Poland mysteriously lost his ability to sweat, shed all his body hair, and developed vitiligo—a skin condition that causes patches of lost skin color—only to later discover that his condition was caused by his red ink tattoos. In a case report, researchers found that the man developed a severe allergic reaction to the tattoo ink, a reaction experienced by around 6 percent of people. His condition improved only after the red ink tattoo was removed and he was treated with immunosuppressive drugs, although the damage to his sweat glands remains. “In light of this case, there is a growing recognition of the need for regulations governing tattoo ink composition,” wrote the man’s doctors from Wroclaw Medical University in Poland. In 2022, after the man received his tattoo, the European Union introduced legislation restricting the use of dangerous chemicals in tattoo ink. Though researchers were unable to sample the red ink from the man’s tattoo, Yolanda Hedberg, a chemist at Western University who was part of a 2021 study on tattoo inks, told CDC that certain tattoo dyes—such as red ink—contain azo dyes that increase the risk of allergic reactions, as some azo dyes are mutagens and carcinogens.
Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, a guitarist for the British rock band Black Midi, has died at the age of 26. In a post Monday, the band’s record label, Rough Trade Records, shared a statement from the guitarist’s family stating that he died “after a long battle with his mental health.” Kwasniewski-Kelvin co-founded Black Midi with his friends from the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology: Geordie Greep on vocals, Morgan Simpson on drums, and Cameron Picton on bass guitar. Their debut album, Schlagenheim, was released in 2019 and shortlisted for that year’s Mercury Prize. In 2021, Kwasniewski-Kelvin shared a post on social media stating that his “time off” from the band was due to mental health struggles, and he never returned to appear on the band’s subsequent material. “A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts,” read a statement from the guitarist’s family, adding, “please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Study Reveals What Space Does to Astronauts’ Brains
A new study has found that astronauts’ brains can be repositioned and reshaped during stints in outer space. Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study found that during spaceflight, the brain shifts upward and backward within the skull compared to its normal position on Earth. The most affected regions were sensory and motor-related—linked to loss of balance, motion sickness, and disorientation. “The people who went for a year showed the largest changes,” said co-author Rachael Seidler, a professor in the department of applied physiology and kinesiology at the University of Florida. “There were still some changes evident in people who went for two weeks, but duration seems to be the driving factor.” The study analyzed MRI scans from 26 astronauts before and after their spaceflights, with time in space ranging from a few weeks to six months. Although some astronauts experienced minor “sensory conflicts” in space, the study did not find serious symptoms such as headaches during or after spaceflight. “We need to understand these changes and their impacts to keep astronauts safe and healthy and protect their longevity,” Seidler said.
A low-cost smartphone app with a blunt premise has shot to the top of China’s paid app rankings. Known as “Are You Dead?” or “Dead Yet?” the app prompts users to regularly confirm they are alive by tapping a check-in button. If they miss the deadline, a designated contact is automatically notified. Released in mid-2025, the app surged in popularity at the start of 2026, as the number of people living by themselves climbs. Demographers estimate that China could reach 200 million single-person households within the decade, a shift that has fueled demand for tools offering basic reassurance and emergency backup. The app positions itself as a digital safeguard for solo dwellers and has sparked widespread discussion online about isolation and mortality. Critics have called the app’s name unnecessarily bleak, though its developers say a rebrand is under consideration. Priced at about $1.15, the app has also found international success and was built on a shoestring budget by three founders in their 20s.
A tourist was found dead inside a gondola by ski resort staff in France. A 53-year-old man, riding alone in a gondola at the Val Cenis ski resort in Savoie, France, is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest during his ride up to the mountain’s summit on Tuesday. A gondola operator spotted the man’s body before two ski patrollers tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator. Following additional emergency attempts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another fatal incident occurred at a neighboring resort the same day, when a Spanish skier was found unconscious against a rock in an unmarked skiing area at the Les Menuires resort in Savoie. In late December, a cable car accident in northwest Italy left four people injured and stranded over 100. Authorities say the Macugnaga cable car arrived at the summit station too fast, causing injuries to three passengers arriving at the top station as well as a cable car operator at the base.
A 68-year-old surfer was rescued in Puerto Rico on Friday after being missing for more than 30 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The man had gone surfing near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla Thursday around noon and was not heard from afterward. His host reported him missing after he failed to return to his Airbnb on Friday evening. A massive search involving the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and local emergency responders was launched immediately. A helicopter scoured the shoreline and offshore areas, eventually spotting the man stranded on rocks outside Surfer’s Beach, surrounded by reefs and rough seas, which made the location impossible to access by foot or boat. He was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to safety. Video captured the dramatic rescue, and audio released by the Coast Guard recorded the emotional family call with Captain Robert Stiles, who said, “We’re gonna have paramedics standing by to check him out but he’s alive and well.” He added: “This case could have easily had a different outcome.”
Dozens of passengers who rang in the new year aboard a Holland America cruise ship became violently ill during the trip. The Rotterdam departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 28 and was headed for stops in the southern Caribbean. But health officials say 81 of the nearly 2,600 passengers on board soon showed signs of “gastrointestinal illness” thought to be linked to norovirus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting disease.” Eight crew members also fell ill. With diarrhea and vomiting as the main symptoms, the outbreak necessitated a “comprehensive sanitization” of the ship, with crew members forced to isolate sick passengers and collect stool samples for testing. It’s reportedly the second such outbreak aboard the vessel in the past 11 months. Officials and company representatives said most reported cases were mild, with the affected individuals recovering quickly. “The health of our guests and crew is a top priority and, consistent with CDC protocols, we conducted a comprehensive sanitization of the ship when the cruise ended Friday in Fort Lauderdale,” a Holland America Line spokesperson said.
Paramount is not giving up on its hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. After Netflix secured the winning bid in December, Paramount CEO David Ellison and his father, Larry Ellison, moved forward with a hostile, all-cash bid to outbid Netflix, even after its agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery had been finalized. Yet Warner Bros. executives have rejected Paramount’s deal multiple times, stating that “the terms of the Netflix merger are superior,” despite the streaming service giant’s bid being lower—at $72 billion—than the $77.9 billion, or $30 a share, proposed by the Ellisons. On Monday, in the latest move in the takeover battle, David Ellison wrote a letter to Warner Bros. shareholders stating that a lawsuit had been filed in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to direct Warner Bros. to “provide information” to shareholders that the company believes it has “failed to disclose,” so that shareholders “have what they need to be able to make an informed decision as to whether to tender their shares” into Paramount’s offer. The lawsuit comes a week after the Warner Bros. board said that Paramount’s “aggressive transaction structure poses materially more risk for WBD and its shareholders” than Netflix’s deal. The Daily Beast has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
Freezing temperatures have claimed the life of a security guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue, Italian authorities said Saturday. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the man had died on Thursday and said an investigation would be launched into his death ahead of February’s Milano Cortina games. The 55-year-old had been working near the ice arena in the upmarket Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, where curling, bobsled, and Alpine skiing events are set to be held. He had clocked in for an overnight shift in temperatures as low as 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said, “The information we have is that it was a death by natural cause, it was a heart attack. And we are investigating. All the documentation that we have was in order. And we are waiting for the investigation to understand what the specific cause was. At the moment, the information we have from the emergency services is it was a death caused by natural causes... while he was on site.” The Huffington Post reports the death did not occur on a site run by the government company behind construction for the games, Simico, but city officials did say they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.”