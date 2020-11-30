CHEAT SHEET
Study: National Lockdown in England Cut COVID by 30%
A monthlong pandemic lockdown in Britain yielded concrete results: a new study found cases fell 30 percent. The case reduction was even more dramatic—50 percent—in the hard-hit north and northwest of the country. The research by the Imperial College London was unveiled as England is set to replace the nationwide measures with targeted, tiered restrictions. According to Bloomberg, the report found “that stronger measures would be needed in some areas to prevent the epidemic from growing and that local tiers needed to be toughened to keep the virus under control once national measures end this week.”