Study Reveals Coffee May Be Protecting Your Brain
A new study suggests coffee may do more than help people wake up—it could also support long-term brain health. Research published Monday in JAMA, funded by the National Institutes of Health, found that regular consumption of caffeinated beverages was linked to better cognitive outcomes and a lower risk of dementia. The study followed more than 132,000 adults over roughly four decades, tracking caffeine intake and self-reported memory concerns. Participants who consumed the highest amounts of caffeinated coffee reported fewer memory problems than those who drank little or none. Researchers also found that higher caffeine consumption was associated with an 18 percent lower risk of developing dementia. While the findings point to a meaningful link between caffeine and brain health, researchers cautioned that coffee alone is not a cure-all. Study leader Dr. Daniel Wang of Harvard Medical School told Reuters that caffeinated coffee or tea may be “one piece of that puzzle,” emphasizing that physical activity, diet, sleep, and overall lifestyle also play significant roles in protecting cognitive function.