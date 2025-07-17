Study Shows Many People Would Date AI Human Versions of Their Pets

Moments after Stephen Colbert announced the shocking news that CBS is killing off The Late Show altogether after its upcoming 2025-2026 season, his late-night rival (and friend) responded on Instagram with fury at the network. “Love you Stephen,” the host wrote above the video of Colbert sharing the news with his live audience. “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.” Kimmel, who is currently on a summer hiatus from his show, which airs in the same time slot as The Late Show on ABC, became close with Colbert and their fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, when they came together to make the Strike Force Five podcast during last year’s writers’ strike. CBS called the move to end the long-running franchise, which David Letterman launched in 1993, a “purely a financial decision,” but it comes amid speculation that both Colbert and The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart could be casualties of CBS’ parent company Paramount’s pending sale to Skydance Media as a concession of sorts to President Donald Trump.
Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller that gave Sharon Stone her breakthrough role and started the modern trend of studios paying top-dollar for “spec” scripts, will be given new life. Joe Eszterhas, who penned the original script, has reportedly reached a $2 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios to write the screenplay for a reboot. Stone’s character, serial killer Catherine Tramell, reset the bounds of what a female protagonist could do in cinema—outsmarting the police officers investigating her, juggling multiple sexual partners, and using her killing spree as inspiration for her novels. While grossing more than $350 million at the box office and scoring two Oscar nominations, the original movie also moved one feminist scholar to call it a “neo-film noir masterpiece.” The proposed reboot seems unlikely to push boundaries in the same way, with an insider source telling TheWrap that the approach of the reboot will be “anti-woke.” It’s unclear if Stone will reprise her role as Tramell, whom she also played in a 2006 sequel that flopped at the box office. If she does return for the third installment in the series, she’ll be slated for a much bigger payday: she was paid just $500,000 for the original (compared to the $14 million payday Michael Douglas received as her co-star).
Actors Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Page Six reported. Long and Bosworth first revealed their relationship in 2022 and were married a year later at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens. In a post celebrating Bosworth’s 41st birthday in January 2024, Long, known for his roles in Jeepers Creepers and He’s Just Not That Into You, seemed to hint he wanted to start a family. “One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’” he wrote in a complimentary post about Bosworth. “And I’ll say, ‘Well … because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world.’” He added, “Besides, I know reading those old posts touched her and made her smile. And I’ve been so blessed to have experienced so many fun, wondrous things in this life — things for which I’ll never be able to properly express my gratitude — but of all those joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.” The Daily Beast has contacted Bosworth’s publicist for comment.
Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking movie, Barbie, is now getting an animated counterpart almost two years later, according to an exclusive released Thursday from Deadline. Illumination, maker of the Despicable Me franchise, and Mattel Studios will partner to produce the film, making this the first ever Barbie animation to grace the big screen. The film’s release date is currently unknown. The details surrounding the film are a mystery, with reps for Illumination, Mattel, and Universal all declining to comment. There is also no word on the plot or which directors will lead the film. While this is the first animated Barbie movie to show in theaters, the franchise has had a long history of animated Barbie movies. IMDb lists 40 Barbie animations from as early as 2001. The most recent animated film came out in 2021, titled Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams. The live-action Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, became the highest-grossing film worldwide at $1.44 billion and broke numerous other records. The success of the film also went on to boost sales by 25% for Barbie dolls, according to CNN.
Fleetwood Mac was the band that could never die—until it did after the death of songwriter Christine McVie in 2023. But now, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood have fans hoping there could be one more reunion in the works. On Thursday, Nicks posted a cryptic message on X: “And if you go forward...,” she wrote in a black cursive font. These words just so happen to be a lyric from a 1973 song Nicks wrote with Buckingham, “Frozen Love.” In band lore, the song led Fleetwood to invite Buckingham to join the fledgling band (who agreed only if Nicks could join, too). If Nicks’ message wasn’t enough to pique fans’ interest, Buckingham posted the next line of the song, “I’ll meet you there,” on his X account less than an hour later. The mysterious exchange took place a day after Fleetwood posted a video of himself on Instagram listening to “Frozen Love.” “Unbelievable,” he says in the video after the song ends. In August, the band will mark the 50th anniversary of its eponymous 10th album.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man, Raymond Boodarian, for allegedly killing an American Idol music supervisor, Robin Kaye, and her husband, Thomas Deluca. Boodarian was allegedly in the home before the couple arrived, according to LAPD Lieutenant Guy Golan. The suspect has reportedly experienced episodes of poor mental health and was arrested for trying to stab his mother, Boodarian’s neighbor alleged to Fox News. Police have not established a connection between Boodarian and the victims or a potential motive, since the scene did not display obvious evidence of burglary, and Boodarian resided in a different neighborhood. The neighbor told Fox News there were frequent disturbances at Boodarian’s home and that the police made frequent visits. The neighbor called Boodarian “troubled” and speculated that he was on and off medication, claiming they would see the suspect “roaming around the neighborhood, talking to himself, saying things.” Another neighbor claimed they saw Boodarian “flash knives” at their Ring doorbell camera. “Sorry for everything that has happened. And sorry for the couple that lost their lives,” a family spokesperson for Boodarian told the outlet.
Some owners love their pets so much, they wouldn’t mind dating a virtual version of them. A MetLife Pet Insurance survey published Saturday found that among the 1,000 U.S. pet owners it surveyed, one in three would date an AI-generated, human version of their pet. The survey comes amid a TikTok trend in which users are employing AI to turn their pets into people. Out of those who had heard of the trend, 31 percent overall said they would date the human version of their pet. A slightly higher percentage of Millennials (34 percent) would date a human version of their pet than Gen Zers and Baby Boomers (both 33 percent), with Gen Z coming in last at 24 percent. The survey found no significant difference between dog owners and cat owners when it came to dating their pets. What’s more, two in five pet owners said their pets would be a “walking red flag” as a human. The survey also showed that more than four in five pet owners wouldn’t date someone who didn’t like their pet.
A deranged airline passenger who claims to be “the realest person on the East Coast” is going viral for an epic meltdown onboard an American Airlines flight. The unnamed passenger, who claims to work with rapper Kodak Black, flew off the handle during a flight from Charlotte to Denver on Sunday following a disagreement with a flight attendant he claimed had “beautiful eyes,” ranting for at least 12 minutes about losing his phone charger, demanding a shot and attempting to get a refund or upgrade for his seat. “You really p---ed off your customer—shut the f--k up,” he yells at an attendant at the start of the video, before daring them to “Call the police. I’ll f--k them up. You guys f--ked with the realest person on the East Coast.” Throughout the tirade the passenger also threatened to fight a fellow traveller who told him to be quiet, said he would “light a blunt” and demanded to have his seat upgraded, even offering an attendant $100 to sit in the cockpit. At one point he turned to the attendant and told her “I expected better from you. I said you have beautiful eyes.” He was eventually removed from the flight, with American Airlines later thanking everyone onboard for their patience in dealing with the “disruptive passenger.”
Microsoft announced a deal on Thursday to purchase 4.9 million metric tons of human waste and pump it 5,000 feet underground as part of its sustainability drive. For each ton of waste, Microsoft will receive a carbon removal credit. The tech giant’s deal with Vaulted Deep starts in 2026 and will last 12 years. “It’s sludgy, often contaminated organic waste that today causes problems above ground, and instead we take the waste and put it really deep underground for permanent carbon removal,” Julia Reichelstein, co-founder and chief executive of Vaulted Deep, told The Wall Street Journal. Microsoft’s large carbon footprint stems in part from its use of and work with artificial intelligence, which relies on large, energy-intensive data centers. Microsoft said in 2020 that it aims to be carbon negative by 2030 and account for all of its historical carbon emissions by 2050.
Tristan Rogers, best known for his role as Robert Scorpio of ABC’s General Hospital, announced his cancer diagnosis Thursday. According to his publicist Anthony Turk, the 79-year-old actor “remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan.” Which type of cancer Rogers has being diagnosed with was not disclosed in the public statement. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family,” said the statement. Rogers joined General Hospital in 1980 until 1992, reprising his role periodically since then. The actor was seen most recently on the show in Nov. 2024. Rogers also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.