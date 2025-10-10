Courier company UPS admits it has started “disposing” of packages sent to American customers because of a massive customs backlog caused by the Trump administration’s sweeping import taxes, NBC News reports. “I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s totally unprecedented,” said brokerage manager Matthew Wasserbach, who reported thousands of customers complaining about their packages becoming stuck in limbo or even destroyed after becoming lost in a sea of customs regulations. The situation is compounded by UPS’s policy of disposing of shipments that cannot clear customs after three attempts, leaving customers unclear if their packages are in limbo or have been destroyed. “It’s almost impossible to get through to anybody to figure out what is happening,” customer Ashley Freberg told the network after tracking details on some personal items shipped from the U.K. alternated between saying they were in transit, delivered, or disposed of. “Are my packages actually being destroyed or not?” Another customer said $127,000 worth of matcha green tea imported from Japan had also gone missing in transit, with tracking updates displaying contradictory information. UPS claims that 90 percent of the 3.2 million international packages it processes every week are delivered without issue, but even the remaining 10 percent translates to thousands of missing shipments every day.
Stunned Woman Finds Missing NASA Equipment in Surprise Location
A woman has revealed the “surreal” moment an SUV-sized hunk of NASA equipment landed in her neighbor’s wheat field. Ann Walter saw the “huge” hunk of research equipment floating downwards near her rural West Texas home in Edmonson. Above it was a parachute with NASA logos on it. “It’s crazy, because when you’re standing on the ground and see something in the air, you don’t realize how big it is,” she told the Associated Press. “It was probably a 30-foot parachute. It was huge.” When she called the county sheriff’s office, they told her NASA was looking for some misplaced equipment. Soon, a call arrived from the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility. They confirmed it was theirs and said it had lifted off from 140 miles west, at Fort Sumner in New Mexico. “The researchers came out with a truck and trailer they used to pick it up,” she said. She told CBC, “It was very mysterious.” The researchers told her that the kit was used to gather “very clear pictures of stars, galaxies, black holes,” she said. “It’s kind of surreal that it happened to us and that I was part of it. It was a very cool experience,” she added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday as the couple attended the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the gala to accept the Humanitarians of the Year award from Project Healthy Minds for their commitment to mental health wellbeing and their efforts to improve online safety for families and young people. The couple established the Archewell Foundation in 2020 and previously launched the Parents’ Network at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival in 2023. In the couple’s acceptance speech, Harry described mental health access as “one of the most pressing issues of our time” and praised Project Healthy Minds for their work. The rare outing from the Sussexes comes less than a week after Markle, 44, was spotted in attendance at Paris Fashion Week in order to support her friend, new Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. It marked her first trip to Europe since attending the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf in 2023.
Former Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce was arrested for DUI on Tuesday night after being found asleep behind the wheel. California Highway Patrol officers found his Range Rover SUV stopped in northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 that had been closed as the result of a separate crash and approached the vehicle, only to discover Pierce asleep behind the wheel and showing signs of alcohol impairment. The 47-year-old, who retired from the NBA in 2017 after 19 seasons, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. While Pierce did not return requests for comment from ESPN, he did upload a photo of standstill traffic ostensibly taken the night of his arrest on Instagram. In the caption, Pierce wrote, “Imagine being stuck in stand still traffic for 45 mins and falling asleep 🤦🏾♂️ I took this picture that night because I never been in stand still traffic for this long. I’m old, I’m tired, and I fell asleep 🤷🏾♂️ I’m good y’all thanks for the love.”
Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group was thrown out on Thursday by a judge who said that Kendrick Lamar’s characterization of Drake as a pedophile in his 2024 hit “Not Like Us” was his personal opinion. The rapper was attempting to sue Universal, which owns Republic Records–a label he has a contract with–over what he argued was the defamatory content of Lamar’s diss track against him that took the world by storm. Drake claimed that Universal, which Lamar is also signed to, intentionally published and promoted the song despite knowing it contained defamatory allegations against him, adding that the song had damaged his reputation and tarnished his brand. In dismissing the case, the judge argued that the song was “replete with profanity, trash-talking, threats of violence, and figurative and hyperbolic language, all of which are indicia of opinion” and that any reasonable listener “would conclude that Lamar is rapping hyperbolic vituperations” and not making an earnest comment about Drake’s character. UMG said in a statement to Variety: “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”
Former NFL hopeful Julian Fleming has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle for the May 2025 death of his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd. Fleming, 24, was driving an ATV in Columbia Township, Pennsylvania, on May 23 with Boyd as his passenger when the pair crashed. Boyd, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming, who played four seasons as a wide receiver for Ohio State and one season at Penn State, was seriously injured. Neither had been wearing protective gear. According to his lawyers, Fleming crashed after swerving to avoid a deer. However, a blood alcohol test revealed the wide receiver’s level was between 0.10 and 0.16, well above the legal limit. He has also been charged with driving under the influence. Fleming’s defense attorney told NBC News on Thursday, “Regardless of whether there was alcohol involved or there wasn’t alcohol involved, this was an unavoidable event. He hasn’t done anything wrong.” Though once named ESPN’s #1 college football recruit, Fleming went undrafted in the 2024-25 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers offered him a contract that year, but rescinded the offer after he failed a physical exam. Fleming surrendered to Pennsylvania state police on Wednesday and was released after posting $75,000 bond. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell died this week at the age of 62 after a battle with medullary thyroid cancer. Greenwell, who played on the Boston team for the entirety of his 12-year MLB career, made his diagnosis public in August. After his 1996 retirement, he went on to serve in the public sector. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Greenwell as a Lee County commissioner in 2022. Lee County officials wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, “He was a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County and will be remembered for seeking meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced.” Greenwell’s son, Bo, also took to social media to comment on his father’s passing. “It has been a long year for him through a lot of pain and suffering. Now he can finally rest in peace. Thank you to everyone who has been keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote on Thursday. Greenwell is survived by his wife, Tracy, and his two sons, Bo and Garrett.
An experienced skydiver has died after a fatal injury suffered when crashing mid-air into another experienced skydiver in Massachusetts. Robert Szabo died three days after the Saturday collision at the age of 62, according to local authorities. Szabo, originally from Connecticut, landed in the small Massachusetts town of Orange’s airport with a “fully functioning parachute,” according to the skydiving company, Jumptown Skydiving. Szabo was taken from the airport “by ambulance to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where he remained until he died Tuesday evening,” authorities said. “Despite the best efforts of his medical team, and with MRI results confirming a grim prognosis, Rob’s decision was made to allow nature to take its course,” the obituary read. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, while local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding it. Szabo first skydived in 1981, according to Connecticut Parachutists, where he was a staff member. He took part in over 5,000 jumps all around the world, according to his obituary. “He passed away peacefully in the arms of his close friend, Bryce Painter,” according to his obituary.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Kylie Jenner will make her acting debut in pop star Charli XCX’s newest A24 film, The Moment. The Brat singer announced her newest project with a flashy video on Instagram, warning audiences that the video “contains strobing light could cause seizures.” Without mentioning much else about the film, the post announced Jenner and Charli would be starring in the movie, alongside a slew of famous faces including Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Rachel Sennott, Kate Berlant, and Jamie Demetriou. The caption, reading “based on an original idea by charli xcx. The moment. coming 2026,” teased the film, which is purportedly a mockumentary following the rise of a pop star preparing for her first headlining tour. As a member of the famous Kardashian clan, Jenner has historically faced accusations of being a talentless nepo baby. The new film, which will be written by Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, will be the 28-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s chance at unveiling potential acting prowess. Record producer A.G. Cook will create original music for the feature film, which is also being produced under Charli’s Studio365 label in collaboration with film producer David Hinojosa of 2 AM.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese announced on Instagram that she will be walking the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings,” the 23-year-old WNBA star posted on Instagram Thursday, sharing photos of herself in the iconic Victoria’s Secret pink robe and wings. Shortly after, the official Instagram page for the lingerie brand welcomed Reese to the runway, writing: “The first professional athlete, Angel… major is an understatement." On Wednesday, KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE were announced as the musical guests for the fashion show, which will air live across multiple platforms. After a brief break from 2019 to 2023 due to controversies, the famous fashion show returned last year with a new focus and shifted values. “What is a modern Angel?” the new Victoria’s Secret CEO, Hillary Super, asked last month in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, adding, “Does it have to be a supermodel? We are having those debates.” Having attended the fashion show last year, Reese will walk the runway in her debut on October 15. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for,” Reese told PEOPLE after the announcement.