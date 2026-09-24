Stunning ‘Musk’ Film Reveals He May Have More Secret Kids

An extended trailer for the documentary Musk claims those in the inner circle of the world’s richest man believe he has “many” secret kids—among other stunning revelations.

The new trailer alleges that Elon Musk likely has more secret love children in addition to the 14 children he is confirmed to have with women whom he allegedly refers to as “breeders” behind closed doors.

“Somebody on Elon’s side referred to us as ‘the breeders,’” Musk’s first wife, Justine Musk, says in the trailer, which was released Thursday. “There’s 14 that are publicly known, but people around Elon believe that there’s many more.”

Elon Musk with his son X Æ A-Xii, whom he had with Claire Elise Boucher, whose stage name is “Grimes.” Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Elon, 55, and Justine, 54, had six children together, including Nevada Alexander Musk, who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks old. He has three children with Claire Elise Boucher, 38, who goes by the stage name “Grimes”; four with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, 40; and one with right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair, 28.

Four of Elon Musk’s children are with Shivon Zilis. X/Shivon Zilis

St. Clair revealed in February 2025 that she had a son with Musk, who she claims offered her a one-time $15 million payment—plus monthly checks of $100,000 until the child turns 21—to keep his paternity a secret. St. Clair says she rejected the offer.

Ashley St. Clair, 28, is the youngest of Elon Musk’s known baby mamas. Ashley St. Clair/X

A Musk representative did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Musk has raged about the upcoming documentary—directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney—that will hit theaters in October. The extended trailer highlighted Musk’s disgust, like a screenshot of Musk calling Gibney a “d---he” on X.

“D---hé,” Gibney responded.

The extended trailer for “Musk” showed Elon Musk’s cringey moments while on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump in 2024. Courtesy of TIFF

The trailer calls out Musk’s empty promises of colonizing Mars, alleged Tesla failures that led to an innocent woman’s death, his DOGE catastrophe, and a whistleblower who revealed a damning text he allegedly sent the night of the 2024 election, when he was by far President Donald Trump’s biggest donor.

The trailer lays out the blows to Musk as David Byrne’s original “Let Me Sell You a Dream” plays in the background.

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump had a spectacular falling out in the spring of 2025. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast chronicled Musk’s turbulent tenure leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency and was the first to call out many of its absurd claims, including exposing that its claim to have cut $55 billion was off by more than $36 billion.

“The conflicts of interest are shocking,” Wired editor Katie Drummond says in the trailer.

Musk appears set to explore his failures during his four months as a special government employee, which spectacularly collapsed in May 2025 as it became clear the president did not actually care about cutting the federal deficit. After all, his signature legislation, the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, was determined to add to the deficit, not reduce it.