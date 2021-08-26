CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Linked to More Than 100 COVID Cases in Midwest, Health Officials Say
STAGGERING
Read it at https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/08/26/sturgis-motorcycle-rally-covid-cases/
More than 100 coronavirus infections have been linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held in Meade County, South Dakota, earlier this month, according to health officials. Contact tracing for the 10-day event revealed 16 cases linked to the gathering in South Dakota, and dozens more cases spread across North Dakota, Wyoming, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. All in all, health officials counted 121 cases throughout the five states.
In the wake of the rally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has designated Meade County and two of its neighbors as high-transmission areas for the virus after nearly 526,000 vehicles passed through the Sturgis event, according to a tally released by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.