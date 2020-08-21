Sturgis Rally, Where Smash Mouth Said ‘F*ck That COVID Sh*t,’ Linked to More COVID-19 Cases
LOOKING KIND OF DUMB
Remember earlier this month when Smash Mouth held a concert for thousands of people at the Sturgis motorcycle rally and frontman Steve Harwell screamed “fuck that COVID shit!”? You may not be shocked to learn that the South Dakota rally has now been linked to seven more COVID-19 cases across state lines in Nebraska. One case had already been connected to the rally, with South Dakota’s Department of Health saying Tuesday that a resident who visited One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon in Sturgis may have spread the virus. Now Nebraska’s Panhandle Public Health District says seven more cases in the state are linked to the rally.
The annual motorcycle gathering drew more than 460,000 vehicles, according to the state’s Department of Transportation. It was held despite objections from residents who said it might increase the spread of the virus. There may be many more cases caused by the rally but the link might not be made because it can take days for symptoms to appear and cases would likely be reported by people back in their home states.